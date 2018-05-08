NATIONAL 2ND DIVISION FOOTBALL

In one of the opening matches of the St. Vincent Brewery Second Division Football Championship, 15-year-old, Clem Westfield scored a hat-trick to propel North Leeward Predators to a 5-nil victory over Largo Height at the Layou Playing Field over the weekend.

After the first half in which neither team was able to score, Westfield converted his goals in the 16th, 78th, and 79th minutes. He missed several chances to add to his tally. Earlier, Darneil Browne in the 44th minute, and Gilmore Woods in the 46th minute also converted for North Leeward Predators.

Avenues United won by default from BESCO Pastures who did not turn up for their game.

At the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown, System Three and Jebelle FC played to a 1-1 draw. Aaron Collis scored for System Three in the 21st minute. A 46th minute goal by Dwayne Cupid earned Jebelle FC the draw.

SV United won by default from Sion Hill FC in the other scheduled match at the Chili Playing Field.







