The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Rugby Union delivered a “Get into Rugby Event” to the 22 Boys and Girls of the Black Sands Swimming Club last weekend at the Shrewsbury Aquatic Centre in Ratho Mill.

The participants, between the ages of 6 and 16, were introduced to the key fundamentals of Rugby through a number of games.







