The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Table Tennis Association has apologized for the conduct of some of its members during the recent Finals and Closing Ceremony of the 2018 National Table Tennis Championships at the West St. George Secondary School in Belair.

One Senior Player refused to compete in the Final, and another walked out of the Presentation Ceremony. The Association said that those involved have been suspended while the matter was being investigated.







