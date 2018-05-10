MARRIAQUA T20 SOFTBALL CRICKET FIXTURES

The FLOW/Carib Beer Marriaqua Twenty/20 Softball Cricket Championship will continue this weekend at the Richland Park Oval.

On Saturday afternoon at 12:30, Gomea Bombers will clash with Mt. Pleasant, then Country Meet Town Out-Ah-Trouble (2) will come against Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines All Stars at 3:00.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Thomas Injectors will face Street Fighters at 9:30, later in the afternoon, Fairburn United will meet Clean Stamp Bar at 12:30, and in the final match of the day, Ian Trading and Block Making Fully Loaded will play against Bruce Law Chambers Smashers at 3:00.







