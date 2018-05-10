SVG FOOTBALL FEDERATION AWARDS

The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation held its 2017 Awards Ceremony last evening at its Headquarters on Grenville Street in Kingstown.

Kitanna Richards of Barrouallie won the Award for the Youth Female Player of the Year; the Youth Male Player was Joel Quashie of Avenues United FC; the Senior Men’s Player was Chavel Cunningham of Barrouallie, and the Senior Women Player was Altica Benn of Volcanoes.

The Coach of the Year was Dwight Baptiste of Owia United, and Marvin Fraser of Avenues United FC was the Manager of the Year.

East Kingstown won the Under-11 Division in the National Community Inter-League, while Layou won the Under-16 Division, and the Under-18 Division was won by Central Kingstown.

The Women’s Division was won by East Kingstown and the Men’s Division won by Barrouallie.

The National Club Championship Under-11 Division was won by System Three, who also won the Under-15 Division, and the Women’s Division.

The Under-19 and Premier Division Titles were won by Avenues United FC. North Leeward Predators won the First Division Title.

Awesome FC of Calliaqua won the Futsal Club Championship.

Monies and Trophies were distributed to Teams and Clubs at last evening Ceremony.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related