VINCY ATHLETE SHAFIQUA MALONEY LATEST

Vincentian Athlete, Shafiqua Maloney has been named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Athletics Championships following victories in the Women’s 200-metres and 400-metres on the weekend.

Maloney, running for Southern Illinois University where she is on an Athletic Scholarship, clocked a wind-aided 23-17 seconds to win the Women’s 200-metres, and did 53.19 seconds as she won the Women’s 400-metres.

Maloney was also a member of the University’s Women 4 x 100-metres Relay and Women 4 x 400-metres Relay winning teams.

Her times have qualified her to compete at the World Under-20 Junior Championships in Finland from 10th to 15th July.







