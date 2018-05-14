SVG CYCLING LATEST RESULTS

Enroy Lewis won yesterday’s Elite Division of the 44-mile SUBWAY Cycle Classic Race from Kingstown to Langley Park and back to Sion Hill in 2 hours, 21 minutes, 50 seconds.

Zefal Bailey was second in 2 hours, 21 minutes 55 seconds, with Samuel Little third in 2 hours, 28 minutes 27 seconds.

Peter Durrant was the lone competitor in the Masters Division and completed the 36-mile Masters Race in 2 hours, 17 minutes 20 seconds.

The Race was from Kingstown to Colonarie and finished at Sion Hill.







