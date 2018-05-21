The Ministry of Agriculture will host a meeting of Farmers here today, to discuss a mechanism to facilitate the provision of agri-insurance.

The meeting is being held to mark the end of a visit by a mission team under a Technical Co-operation Project, which is looking at creating an enabling environment for Agri-Insurance provision in three Caribbean countries including St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Mission is focusing on the identification, assessment and facilitation of public-private arrangements that enable the implementation of agricultural insurance mechanisms.

It is also looking at the strengthening of technical capacities of public institutions to support the design and implementation of appropriate and accessible risk transfer products.

The Mission is intended to strengthen the understanding of Farmers on agricultural insurance products, to ensure sufficient demand and uptake.

The meeting takes place today at 1:00 p.m. at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Conference Room.







