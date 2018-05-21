NAZARENE SOLIDARITY

Members of the congregations of the Church of the Nazarene here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and in the other Windward Islands have been urged to pray for their bretheren in Cuba, where ten Nazarene Pastors and their spouses died in Friday’s plane crash.

A release from the Church says the Pastoral couples, some of whom had children, were returning to Eastern Cuba from a National Conference, when their plane crashed shortly after take-off from Havana Airport.

Referend Kelron Harry, Superintendent of the Windward Islands District, which includes St. Lucia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada, said he received the crushing news on Saturday.

Reverend Harry expressed condolences to the bereaved families affected by the tragedy, and the nation of Cuba.

Official reports from Cuba indicate that 110 of the 113 persons on board the aircraft died in the crash on Friday, including 20 members of the Church of the Nazarene.







