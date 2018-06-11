QUEEN OF CALYPSO RESULTS

Layou resident, Joanna “Nubian Princess” Christopher of the Upstage Xperience Calypso Tent is the 2018 Queen of Calypso, after defeating 14 Finalists to take the top spot in Saturday night’s Finals, staged at the Russell’s Auditorium.

Miss Christopher took the title with her rendition of Everything Gone Up, while Veteran Shaunelle Mckenzie, also of Upstage, took the second position, with – Life isn’t Fair.

Phylicia Nubian Empress Alexander of the Graduates Calypso Tent took the third spot, performing: Dirty Clothes On Line.

Meanwhile, President of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Calypsonians Association, Earl “Caba” Bennett said Friday night’s event was a success and he commended all the Calypsonians for their outstanding performances.

The competition was revived by the Calypsonians Association this year, following an absence of 13 years.







