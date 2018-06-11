BIABOU FOOTBALL LEAGUE FINAL RESULTS

Greggs F.C captured the 2018 Hairoun Biabou Football League Championship after they won the Title yesterday afternoon at the Biabou Playing Field with a 2-1 victory over Hairoun Grove Street Ballers.

Romario Dennie and Jerard Ashton earned their team the Title with a goal each, while Deomaji Samuel converted the goal for Hairoun Grove Street Ballers from the penalty spot.

Walvaroo City hammered Mt. Grenan United 8-1 to secure third place. Jevan Charles scored Mt. Grenan United’s single goal, while Dorian Dallaway scored four of the goals for Walvaroo City, whose other goals were scored by Brad Richards (2), Jevan Webb (1), and Juma Gilkes (1).







