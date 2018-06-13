Everything Vincy Plus Expo Launch

An official launch will be held here this week for this year’s Everything Vincy Plus Expo.

This year’s event will be held from Oct 23 – 28, at the Geest Cargo Terminal in Kingstown.

The official launch will be hosted by Invest SVG and will be held on Friday, June 15th at the Kingstown Cruise Ship Terminal.

The ceremony will be preceded by a Mini Exhibition and entertainment from various School Bands, from about 2:20pm, which will be followed by the official segment from 4:30pm, featuring addresses from the Executive Management of Invest SVG and Government Ministers.







