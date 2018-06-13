Jackson – Public Policy Analysis and Management

The Public Policy Analysis and Management Training Programme currently being conducted here for Senior Public Officers is expected to result in behaviour change and improved efficiency in the Public Service.

The point was made by Director General of Finance and Planning Edmund Jackson, as he delivered remarks at the opening session on Monday, saying it is expected that the Senior Public Servants will lead the process of behavior change.

This week’s training sessions are being attended by Permanent Secretaries and Heads of Department from across the Public Service.

The training exercise is the first in a series of workshops organized as part of a project funded by the Caribbean Development Bank.

The Public Policy Analysis and Management and Project Cycle Management training Project is part of a wider transformation agenda being driven by the CDB, to catalyse the change needed to achieve the Sustainable Development goals by 2030.







