NEMO ALL YEAR PREPAREDNESS

The National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) says it continues to work closely with the Police and other stakeholder organizations to ensure that everything is in place for proper disaster management in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes tells NBC News, thy have held meetings with the police and other organizations as they continue to improve the Emergency Early Warning and Community Response Systems.

Miss Forbes is also appealing to Vincentians to be prepared for all types of disasters and not just Hurricanes, at all times.

She is also appealing to people not to be worried about the predictions of an above average Hurricane season but instead to ensure that they are adequately prepared to respond to any disaster.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related