ON TOUR PRELIMINARIES

The On Tour Calypso Tent will be the final tent to face the Judges tonight in the Preliminary Round of the National Calypso Competition.

Twenty-six Cast Members will be seeking a place in the Semi Finals, slated for June 29th at Victoria Park.

The Line Up includes – The elements; Barks; Marvo; Moesha; Man Sick; Bongo I-Lee; Rollie; Super Links; Da Vincy; Ninjah; Ranking Bash; Rasta Man I; Vibrating Scakes; Marshie; Bearee; Patches; Kojah; Stacy; Azarah; Spechie; Abijah; Mi Amor; I-Come; Sherika; Ras Simple; and Jah Brimstone.

The Calypsonians will be backed by the Band Next Level.

The show takes place at the Russell’s Auditorium from 8:30 this evening and will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

Following the Preliminaries, twenty-two Calypsonians will be chosen for the National Calypso Semi Finals, dubbed Fantastic Friday on June 29th.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related