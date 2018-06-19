PUBLIC SERVICE WEEK CONTINUES

Activities to mark Public Service Week are continuing here today and tomorrow with an Inter-Ministerial Internship, involving Ministries in the Public Service.

The week of activities is being held to coincide with Public Service Day which will be observed around the world on Saturday 23rd June, under the local theme Realizing Sustainable Goals through Public Service.

The Public Sector Reform Unit, is hosting the activities from June 18th to 23rd in recognition of the work of thousands of Public Servants across the country.

And, Deputy Director of the Unit, Emma Jackson said this year’s activities also includes a Ministerial ICT Excellence Award Ceremony scheduled to take place on

Thursday 21st June at NIS Conference Room.

The program will wrap up with a Fun and Fitness Glow Walk on Saturday 23rd June, at 5:30 p.m.







