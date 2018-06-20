UWI CHOCOLATIER PROGRAM

The University of the West Indies has announced plans to introduce a Master chocolatier program, aimed at increasing the technical capacity of entrepreneurs in St. Vincent and the Grenadines and the Region.

As part of this initiative, an Official from the University, Valarie Leon is visiting this country to raise awareness about the program.

She said the aim is to assist in improving the income of Cocoa Farmers and other industry stakeholders.

Ms. Leon said she will also be visiting other Caribbean countries to do the public awareness and sensitization about the program.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related