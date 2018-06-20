MAKE BUILDING CODES AVAILABLE TO DOWNLOAD

An appeal has been made for the Physical Planning Unit to make the National Building Codes and Guidelines available for download by contractors and other interested people.

This appeal was made by Local Contractor, Dwayne Arthur during the Views On Issues program aired on NBC Radio on Sunday.

Mr. Arthur said as the Physical Planning Unit moves towards greater implementation of the National Building Codes, it is important that the document be made more accessible and available to members of the public.

Mr. Arthur said once the guidelines are made readily available, homeowners will endeavor to construct buildings that are more resilient to natural disasters.







