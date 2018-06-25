RAGGA & SOCA MONARCH FINALISTS

Twenty-five Finalists have been named by the Carnival Development Corporation, the CDC, to do battle in the Ragga & Soca Monarch Competitions, following the Semifinals, held on Saturday at the E.T. Joshua Tarmac.

In the Ragga Soca Category

1. Ozarie Matthews

2. Kamara ‘Keido’ Foster

3. Shane ‘Hypa 4000’ Husbands

4. Samantha ‘Sunshine’ Bryant and Nadine ‘Nadiva’ Bryant

5. Nickeisha ‘Nicki’ Pierre

6. Jamalie ‘L-Pank’ Stapleton

7. Shernelle ‘Skarpyon’ Williams

8. Shena Collis

9. Fimber ‘Fimba’ Jardine

10. Chewalee Johnson

11. Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper

The reigning Ragga Soca Monarch is Hance John

And in the Soca Monarch Category

1. Joel ‘Tha Fugitive’ Bibby

2. Johnroy ‘Mad King’ Haywood

3. Keith ‘Grabba Finese’ Charles

4. Tracy ‘Scarbz’ Cozier and Kesslon ‘Sicko’ Shallow

5. Kester ‘Flanka’ Chapman

6. Chewalee Johnson

7. Recardo ‘Recka’ Wilson

8. Denis Bowman

9. Gamal ‘Skinny Fabulous’ Doyle

10. Hance John

11. Antonio ‘Small Circle’ Edwards

12. Shane ‘Hypa 4000’ Husbands

The reigning Soca Monarch is Delroy Fireman Hooper

The Ragga and Soca Monarch finals are slated for Saturday July 7th at Carnival City, Victoria Park. All Finalists have been asked to attend a meeting at the CDC’s office at Victoria Park, from five this afternoon. Representatives of the bands K-Netik and Vikinz are also required to attend the meeting.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related