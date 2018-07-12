CARNIVAL 2018 RESULTS

Funky Business was adjudged the most popular song on the road for 2018, as by Fimber Jardine emerged Road March King here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines this year. Jardine amassed 49 points to clinch the title, followed by Delroy Fireman Hooper in second place with 46 points for his song Amen Antonio Small Circle Edwards was third with Eggplant. He received 38 points.

In the Jouvert King Competition:

J’OUVERT KING

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION POSITION

J’ouvert Fanatics Fish-in X-P Dish On 1st

J’ouvert Fanatics Ball Tampa-in 2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics Hyper – Top Man 3rd

QUEEN OF J’OUVERT

PORTRAYAL PRESENTATION POSITION

J’ouvert Fanatics Coombs World Cup Woes 1st

J’ouvert Fanatics Dignified Silence 2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics Travel Alternatives 3rd

INDIVIDUALS OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION POSITION

J’ouvert Fanatics Bus to Big 1st

J’ouvert Fanatics Dead or Alive 2nd

Michelle Smith Remember Granny Rose Carnival Monday Basket 3rd

COUPLES OF J’OUVERT

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION POSITION

J’ouvert Fanatics Graduates evaluate them too 1st

J’ouvert Fanatics Scared to walk the street 2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics Clean sweep 3rd

GROUPS

COMPETITOR PRESENTATION POSITION

J’ouvert Fanatics The Rum Boys 1st

Fitz Hughes Miss Penalty 2nd

J’ouvert Fanatics Carifta Stars 3rd

TRADITIONAL BANDS

PORTRAYAL NAME OF BAND POSITION

SVG Connect Mass FOSO 1st

J’ouvert Fanatics Believe it or not 2nd

Fitz Hughes Round the world and back 3rd

PAINT BANDS

NAME OF BAND PORTRAYAL POSITION

Country Meets Town Sunset Warriors 1st

Hairoun Paintopia 2nd







