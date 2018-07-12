2018 VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL OPENING

The 20th Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championships will open Saturday evening at 6:00, at the Clive Tannis Hard Court in Port Elizabeth.

Fifteen teams will contest the Championships in three divisions. In the Under-16 Division there will be Hawks, Rockets, Titans, Dragons, Young Warriors, Hornets, and newcomers, Golden Knights.

The second Division will comprise Rising Stars (2), Young Duke and Blazing Heat, with Raptors, Kings, Rising Stars (1), East Blazers and Police United in the 1st Division.

The programme for Saturday’s Opening Ceremony will include the Parade of the Teams, addresses by Area Representative, Basketball Officials and a representative of the sponsors.

Two games will be played after the Opening Ceremony in the evening. The first will be between Dragons and Hawks, last year’s finalists in the Under-16 Division at 7:00, after which Bequia United and Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) will clash at 9:30, in a friendly match.

During the Championships, scheduled to conclude on September 2nd after two round of Competition, matches will be played on Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related