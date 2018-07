The Knock-out Competition of the FLOW National Netball Championships will resume this afternoon after a short break for the 2018 Carnival Celebrations.

At 5:00, there will be a 2nd Division match between Eveready Future Stars and National Properties Netters, and at 5:45, Q-Tech Solution Netters will meet Cash Wiz Green Hill Sports Club.

Both matches will be played at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related