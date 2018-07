In the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (OECS) Under-23 Netball Championship, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica and St. Lucia won matches yesterday at the Pam Tyson Netball Complex in Basseterre, St. Kitts.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Antigua and Barbuda 37-13, Dominica beat Nevis 64-26, and St. Lucia won from St. Kitts 44-38.







