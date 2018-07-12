ST. LUCIA TO HOST WINWARD ISLANDS SCHOOL GAMES

The Department of Youth and Sports in St. Lucia has confirmed plans for this year’s 18th Canadian Bank Notes/ WINLOTT Windward Islands Schools Games in St. Lucia from 21st to 31st July.

Each participating country will comprise 62 athletes and eight officials.

Coconut Bay Resort at Vieux Fort in the South of St. Lucia has been designated the Games Village and all competition venues are also located in the Southern side of the Island.

The Games will begin with an Opening Ceremony and the Track and Field Championships at the George Oldlum Stadium on 22nd July.

Football will be played at the Phillip Marcellin Ground in Vieux Fort. Basketball and Netball will be at Vieux Fort Multi-Purpose Hard Court, and the Micoud Multi-Purpose Court will host the Volleyball Competition.







