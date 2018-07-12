SUMMER PROGRAMMES LAUNCH

The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force officially launched its 2018 summer program this morning, under the theme “Stimulating and nurturing young minds during summertime.”

Today’s launch was held at the Central Police Station Conference Room, and heard remarks from the various summer program Co-ordinators, including the Police Band, the Police Youth Clubs, the SVG Coast Guard, the National Commission on Crime Prevention, and the Anti-Trafficking in Persons.

During her remarks, Director of the National Commission on Crime Prevention, Nichola Joslyn-Evans, said under the Pan against Crime (PAC) Program, a total of 13 programs will be done during the summer.

She said the Pan Against Crime Program – geared towards young persons, is an ongoing initiative.

The programs are expected to commence on Monday 23rd of July and will cater for children between the ages of 9 and 15 years of age.

During his presentation, Deputy Band Leader of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Band, Sergeant Vaughn Miller said the objective of the Police Band during the summer program, is to assist children in their overall academic development.







