TENTH RECORDED MURDER

Police are reported to be investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of 31 year old Akeem Best of Ottley Hall, who was killed on Monday July 9th.

According to a police report, the Mr. Best was shot and killed at around 10:20 a.m. on Monday.

He was then taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury. His death brings the total number of recorded deaths for this year to ten.

The Police are also reported to have made a number of arrests during the carnival period. The arrests involved persons alleged to have been involved in incidents of wounding, damage to property, theft, and other offenses.







