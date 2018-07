The Division of Physical Education and Sports will hold its first Schools vacation Table Tennis program from July 16th to 27th, at the St. Vincent Grammar Hall also known as the “ARK” here in Kingstown.

The program would begin each morning at 9:30, and run until 12:30, Monday to Friday.

The event is free and is open to children between the ages of six and half years to 15 years. Interested parents/guardians can contact the Division at 4856290 or 4971498.







