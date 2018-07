The FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship resumed yesterday afternoon at the Cane End Playing Field following a short break for the Carnival Celebrations.

Brotherhood F.C gained a 3-nil victory over WAC-KAN-DA in a Knock-out match.

The goals were scored by Delano Webb, Adamo Johnson and Jamel Blaire.

At the same venue this afternoon, Downstreet United will meet Belmont United in another Knock-out match at 4:30.







