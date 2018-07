Both matches in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship were drawn on Sunday at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Owia F.C and Mozambique Boys played to a goalless draw, while COMPUTEC Masters and Biabou F.C drew 1-1.

At the same venue this afternoon, DESCO Strikers of Dickson will meet Overland F.C at 4:30.







