VITA MALT BEQUIA BASKETBALL OPENING RESULTS

Bequia United defeated Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) in a Friendly game, while the other was rained out as this year’s Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championship opened at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth on Saturday night.

The Under-16 Division match between Hawks and Dragons had to be postponed because of rain and will be rescheduled.

Bequia United came out 65-53 winners over Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) in the Exhibition Game.

Kirsten Lampkin led the scoring for Bequia United with 24 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and 1 block, while Darreo Glasgow for Arnos Vale Heat Seekers (1) was the leading scorer with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists, 8 steals and 1 block.

On Sunday, Titans beat Young Wizards 40-24 in the Under-16 Division after Nelson Thomas with a game high 20 points, 9 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 steals and 3 blocks, and Joshua Walker led the scoring for Young Wizards with 8 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals.

Young Duke was also in winner’s row on Sunday beating Blazin Heat 58-50. Jovanni Baptiste had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 1 block for Young Duke. The leading scorer for Blazing Heat was Jovian Derrick with 13 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.

However, Raptors defeated Rising Stars 69-36 in Sunday’s third game. For Raptors, Camal Bess had 19 points, 3 rebounds, 1 assist and 3 steals. Jadley Bynoe was leading scorer for Rising Stars with 19 points, 11 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 1 block.

The Championships will continue tomorrow afternoon with another three games.

At 5:30, Hawks and Dragons will meet in the Under-16 Division. The evening match at 7:00, will be between Rockets and Hornets also in the Under-16 Division, and at 8:30, Kings and Rising Stars will contest a 1st Division Game.







