Yesterday afternoon in the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship, DESCO Strikers of Dickson gained a 3-2 victory over Overland F.C at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Kemron Osment, Kendall Joseph and Shamron Joseph scored the goals for DESCO Strikers of Dickson, while the goals for Overland F.C were scored by Travis Hoyte and TRE-ZINE Da Souza.

This afternoon at the same venue, Caesar’s Real Estate Lauders F.C will play against SV United of Georgetown at 4:30.







