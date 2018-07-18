FLOW NATIONAL NETBALL RESULTS

SVG General Services Maple and North Leeward Starz are into the next round of the FLOW National Netball Knock-out Championships after victories yesterday afternoon at the Kingstown Netball Centre in New Montrose.

In the 3rd Division Knock-Out, SVG General Services Maple defeated Star Girls 26-14, and North Leeward Starz had a 48-42 victory over French Verandah X-CEED in the 2nd Division Knock-Out.

SVG General Services Maple and Under-16s will contest the Final of the 3rd Division Knock-Out at 4:30 this afternoon also at the Kingstown Netball Centre at New Montrose.







