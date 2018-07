The Vita Malt Bequia Basketball Championship will continue today with two Under-16 matches and a 1st Division match at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.

At 5:30, Hawks will meet Dragons in the Under-16 Division, and at 7:00, Rockets will oppose Hornets. The 1st Division game will be between Kings and Rising Stars at 8:30.







