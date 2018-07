Fifty-two Junior Athletes here are now into the third day of the IT-DAT Athletics ACADEMY’S 8th Annual Summer Camp at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

This year’s Camp is focusing on general conditioning, the hurdles and introduction to the Steeplechase. The young athletes will also be given motivational talks by various speakers.

Two IAAF-qualified coaches are conducting coaching in two sessions daily. The Camp ends on 25th August.







