Cane End Gunners came from two goals down in yesterday afternoon’s local derby League match to beat WAC-KAN-DA 3-2 in the FLOW/Hairoun Marriaqua Football Championship at the Cane End Playing Field.

Omar Thomas, Kenneth Douglas and Romando Browne scored the goals for Cane End Gunners, while Dan La Borde and Ear Spence netted for WAC-KAN-DA.

At the same venue this afternoon, Belmont United will meet Hairoun Grove Street Ballers in another League match at 4:30.







