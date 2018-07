The 2018 Richland Park Football Championship is scheduled to open on 26th August at the Richland Park Playing Field.

Teams interesting to take part can contact the Valley Sports Committee for Registration Forms, and are available at Telephone Numbers 526 0545 or 492 2235.

Registration fee is EC$300.00. The deadline for Registration is 24th August. Prize at this year’s Championship are: 1st Place $3000.00, 2nd Place $1800.00 and 3rd Place $1000.00.







