MS CARMELITA BREWSTER GONSALVES of Kingstown Hill died on Friday July 13th at the age of 74. The funeral takes place on Friday July 27th at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 2pm. The service begins at 3:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery. Transportation will be provided for persons wishing to attend the funeral by the vehicle with registration number #H 778, driven by Dexter Layne.







