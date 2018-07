MS RO-ELDA ELDINA SAYERS nee MOORE better known as NUKIE and ROSE of Calder Ridge and Redemption Sharpes died on Thursday July 5th at the age of 63. The funeral takes place on Wednesday July 25th at the Kingstown Methodist church. The service begins at 3pm. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

Transportation will be provided by the van “Simba” HL 703.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related