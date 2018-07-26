FOREIGN AFFAIRS-EXPO

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs Commerce and Trade, in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Nations, will host an Innovation Exposition here today.

The event is being held in recognition of World Creativity and Innovation Day which is celebrated annually on April 21st. The day is intended to raise awareness of the role of creativity and innovation in problem-solving with the overall goal of sustainable development.

The Vincy Innovation Expo 2018 will open at nine tomorrow morning, at the Alliance Franşaise, in the old Public Library Building in Kingstown.

The Expo is intended to showcase a wide range of local innovations and creations spanning from the field of Science and Technology, including Information Technology, Agriculture, Engineering, and Architecture, various Arts, such as Music, Art Works, Photography, Fashion, Culinary Arts, and Local Crafts.

The Ministry says the Expo is open to persons from ages 15 to 45 years, and the innovations or creations of participants must have a level of originality; and address or solve a problem that is being faced within a community.

The Judging of the Exhibits will be done at the close of the Expo today, and the winners will receive cash prizes.







