BUSINESS-WORKSHOP

Today is the final day for registration for persons who wish to take part in a one-week seminar organized by the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED), to help local entrepreneurs to prepare a business plan.

The “Writing a Business Plan Seminar” is scheduled for August 6th to 10th, and is designed to give hands-on training to business operators and entrepreneurs, who will learn how to develop and pitch a business plan to investors and financial institutions.

It runs from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Frenches House, Kingstown.

The sessions will cover all the essential steps, including drafting the document, identifying the audience, gathering information, researching, describing product plans, marketing, sales and accounting. The seminar will help participants learn how to research and analyze the individual components needed for a successful business plan; apply skills to create a business plan for different audiences, including investors, banks, credit unions, and other stakeholders; and explain the purpose and future of their business in easy to understand terms. They will also learn how to describe their marketing, sales and planning strategies, and identify and articulate their ‘value proposition’.

During the seminar participants will work on their individual business plans, hence they are required to have a business concept or idea, including a vision and a mission.

Registration closes at 4:15 p.m. today, and interested persons can contact the CED for more information at 451-2235/6 or email [email protected]







