SVG AMP AND VINCENTIAN ENTERTAINERS

The SVG Association of Music Professionals (SVGAMP), is said to have been making slow progress since it was established here in 2010.

Vice President of the organization, Marvo O’Brien made the point while speaking about the Evolution of Music, during the Views On Issues Radio Discussion program aired on NBC Radio this week.

Mrs. O’Brien said while the organization continues to put measures in place to ensure that local entertainers benefit from their hard work, there seems to be a general reluctance on the part of entertainers to get involved in the work being done by SVGAMP.

She said local entertainment professionals need to stop waiting until the last moment before hurrying to get proper registration and documentation for their intellectual property.

Mrs. O'Brien said entertainers also need to stop looking at what they do as a hobby and start seeing it as a job from which they can receive benefits.







