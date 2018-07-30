SVG BASKETBALL SUMMER COACHING

Several Basketball Coaching Programmes will take place at various venues in St. Vincent and the Grenadines during the School vacation.

The Players Academy programme opened at 9:00 this morning at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex. This is a two-week programme which will end on 11th August.

MAV-RIX Basketball Club’s programme is already in progress and is being conducted at the Calliaqua School Yard on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and at the Calliaqua Hard Court on Mondays and Wednesdays at 4:30 in the afternoon.

The Valley Sports Committee’s programme will be from 6th to 10th August between 3:00, and 5:00 in the afternoon, each day at the Richland Park School Yard.

The Blue Chip Academy and Hope programme will be from 6th to 8th August at the Campden Park Hard Court, while the Programme for Bequia will be on 11th August from 9:00 in the morning, to 12 noon at the Hard Court of the Clive Tannis Playing Field in Port Elizabeth.







