PROVIDING AVENUES TO FIGHT CRIME

Churches across the nation say they continue to provide the avenues where persons can address their issues with each other in a peaceful manner instead of turning to crime and violence.

This statement was made by Shane Franklyn from the Seventh Day Adventist Church during the On The Beat Programme, aired on NBC earlier this week, in the wake of a spate of shooting incidents.

Mr. Franklyn said the Church knows what the causes of crime and violence are and they continue to provide programs across the country to address the root causes of crime and violence.

Mr. Franklyn said while more can be done, the Church is always open to help people with problems so that they do not turn to Crime and violence.







