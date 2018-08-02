STOP USING THE WORD CRAZY

Officials at the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre are appealing to members of the public to desist from using the word “CRAZY” when describing patients with Mental Health illnesses.

This appeal was made by Social Worker Attached to the Mental Health Rehabilitation Centre, Rozelle Solomon said that stigma and discrimination are two of the leading factors for people elapsing with Mental Illnesses.

Miss Solomon said the rehabilitative work which they are doing at the Mental Health Centre will be even more successful if people desist from calling others crazy because that tern is a derogatory term causing many to relapse.

Miss Solomon is appealing to Vincentians to assist with ensuring that people feel loved after they have been diagnosed with Mental Illnesses.







