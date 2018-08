In the Caesar’s Real Estate/Hairoun Diamonds Football Championship, COMPUTEC thumped SV United of Georgetown 6-nil on Saturday at the Diamonds Playing Field.

Deomaji Samuel netted a hat-trick, while Delano Morgan, Juma Gilkes, and Najima Burgin scored a goal each.

Yesterday, Mozambique won by default over COMPUTEC.

This afternoon at 4:30, Top Strikers will clash with Owia F.C also at the Diamonds Playing Field.







