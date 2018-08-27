SVG FOOTBALL FRIENDLIES LATEST

St. Vincent and the Grenadines Senior Men Team and Jamaica Under-23 Team played to a two all draw yesterday in the second Friendly Football match at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown.

Nazir Mc Burnett netted in the 55th-minute and Chavill Cunningham in the 74th-minute for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The goals for Jamaica Under-23 Team were scored by Kaheem Parris in the 29th-minute, and Alex Marshall in the 71st-minute.

On Friday, St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Team and Jamaica Under-23 played to a one all draw also in a Friendly match at Victoria Park.

Romano Johnson netted in the 7th for the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Under-20 Team, and Andre Leslie scored the equalizer for the Jamaica Under-23 Team in the 16th minute.







