BREAKAWAY MASTERS FOOTBALL RESULTS

Eveready Downstreet/Mini Mart Combined came from a goal down to beat Gaymes Pharmacy 4-2 yesterday afternoon in the Firms Division of the DIGICEL/St. Vincent Brewery, Breakaway Masters Invitational Football Championship at the Grammar School Playing Field.

The goals for Eveready Future Stars/Mini Mart Combined were scored Rockie Francis (2), and one each by Deandre Smith and Marlon Lynch. Saddi Barbour and Kish Franklyn scored the goals for Gaymes Pharmacy.

This afternoon at 4:30, Argyle International Airport will meet R & R Construction Transport and Works in the Firms Division also at the Grammar School Playing Field.







