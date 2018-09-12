BANK OF SVG BAGGA FOOTBALL RESULTS

In the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Barrouallie Football Leagu, The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force defeated REC-COS 2-1 yesterday afternoon at the Keartons Playing Field.

Demris Daniel and Kenroy Williams netted a goal each for the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, while the goal for REC-COS was scored by Mikhail Williams.

This afternoon’s match will be between Three Yards and Pace Development Black Sand Resort Hill View at 4:30, also at the Keartons Playing Field.







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related