Yesterday afternoon in the Richland Park 9-a-side Football Championship, Francis Combined gained a 3-nil victory over Downstreet United at the Richland Park Oval.

The goals were scored by Mark Garrick, Dorian Dallaway and Kofi Quashie.

Tomorrow afternoon also at the Richland Park Oval, Country Meet Town Out-Ah Trouble will play against Highlanders at 4:30.







