In the Barrouallie Netball Championship, North Leeward Stars triumphed over Green Hill Sports Club 42-36 at the Keartons Hard Court on Wednesday night.

At the same venue this evening, Warriors will meet Troumaca Ontario Secondary School at 6:30 in the Junior Division, and in the Senior Division at 7:30, Rangers will take on Star Girls (2).







Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print



Related